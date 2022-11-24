Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $382.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.13 and a 200 day moving average of $369.29. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

