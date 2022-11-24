Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $19,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Sunoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Sunoco Trading Down 0.7 %

Sunoco Announces Dividend

SUN opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 63.22%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

