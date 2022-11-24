Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,713 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,749 shares of company stock worth $195,307. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $4.26 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $475.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.42.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

