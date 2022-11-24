Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,350 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $27,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,972,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTLB opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $101.29.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

