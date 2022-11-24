Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 104,853 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,853 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Portland General Electric worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

