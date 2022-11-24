Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OFC shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

