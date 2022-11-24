Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $363.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 144.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLAD shares. TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

