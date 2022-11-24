Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,677 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

KMB opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

