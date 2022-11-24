Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.76% of Commvault Systems worth $21,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,161,000 after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 634,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 319,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $70.88.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

