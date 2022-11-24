Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $24.94 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $24,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

