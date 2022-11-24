Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 108,127 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,127 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $587,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth $138,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 761.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

