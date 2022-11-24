Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,223 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.40% of HealthEquity worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

HealthEquity stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

