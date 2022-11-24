Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $25.79 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AutoZone by 100.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,516.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,315.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,188.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.