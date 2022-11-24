Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 192,727 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,727 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $21,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

