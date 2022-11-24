Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.28.

ATVI stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

