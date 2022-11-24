Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

