Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

