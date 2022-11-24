Bokf Na Boosts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. abrdn plc raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 95.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 159,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 24.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $144,400 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FSK stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

