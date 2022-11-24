Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.59% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $18,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPR opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

