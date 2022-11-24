Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,337 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Black Hills worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,784,000 after buying an additional 174,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,425,000 after buying an additional 115,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,845,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,162,000 after buying an additional 403,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BKH opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

