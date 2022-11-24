Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 954,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.69) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.61) to GBX 55 ($0.65) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.