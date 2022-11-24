Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,235 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,450,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $22,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

OLK stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

