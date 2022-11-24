Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.70% of Enviva worth $26,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enviva by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Enviva by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Enviva by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enviva by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EVA opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Enviva

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 4,943 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $250,362.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,698,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 4,943 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $250,362.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,698,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 322,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,356,874. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Enviva Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

