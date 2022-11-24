Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $515,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,735 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.