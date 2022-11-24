Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,452 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.6 %

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $61.67 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

