Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.96% of Century Communities worth $28,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 33.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Century Communities stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

