Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 179,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PXF stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

