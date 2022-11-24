Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 845,626 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 153,556 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 628,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $7.97 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

