ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.43% of ImmunoGen worth $24,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.16 on Thursday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

