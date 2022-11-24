Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,568 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,235,000 after buying an additional 148,668 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 233.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

