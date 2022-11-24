Bokf Na Has $738,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after buying an additional 186,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.