Bokf Na Purchases 343 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bokf Na increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $593,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.7% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average is $118.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

