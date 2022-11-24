Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $850.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $855.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $699.05.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.