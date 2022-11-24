Bokf Na Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

BLDP stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

