Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,935 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $165,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,960 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,711 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 352,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

RIVN opened at 29.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 126.75.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

