Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Workday by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.48.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

