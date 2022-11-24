Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,548 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

