Remsense Technologies Limited (ASX:REM) Insider Acquires A$30,000.00 in Stock

Remsense Technologies Limited (ASX:REM – Get Rating) insider Christopher Sutherland bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,867.55).
Remsense Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
About Remsense Technologies
