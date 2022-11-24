Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Neal I. Goldman Buys 54,798 Shares

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 54,798 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,522.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,332,475 shares in the company, valued at $839,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 8.5 %

MLSS stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

Featured Articles

