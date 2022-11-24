Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Purchases $34,522.74 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Neal I. Goldman bought 54,798 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,332,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,459.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $86,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

