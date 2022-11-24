Insider Selling: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prondzynski Heino Von also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quotient alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

Quotient Stock Performance

QTNT stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Quotient Limited has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $112.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Quotient

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.