Cowen Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $155.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DKS opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

