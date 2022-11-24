Brendan M. O’malley Purchases 7,500 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 87,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

About Abeona Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,887,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

