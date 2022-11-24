Brendan M. O’malley Purchases 7,500 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 87,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.