ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $31,931.55 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $31,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,314,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ShotSpotter Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $415.90 million, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.28.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in ShotSpotter by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
