Insider Buying: Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) CEO Purchases $27,222.00 in Stock

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) CEO Danny Meeks acquired 26,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $27,222.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,527.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GWAV opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWAV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,683,000.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

