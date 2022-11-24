Masaru Matsuda Sells 1,720 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

