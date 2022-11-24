Masaru Matsuda Sells 1,720 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ ARQT opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.