National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Purchases C$33,418.44 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

NA opened at C$99.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$90.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.27.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.83.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

