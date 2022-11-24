DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.16.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.