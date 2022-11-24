DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $132.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,734,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

