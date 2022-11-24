Cowen Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $155.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $132.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

